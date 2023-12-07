Pro Kabaddi League: UP Yoddhas Register 30-Point Win Over Haryana Steelers

UP Yoddhas put up an all-round masterclass to overpower the Haryana Steelers 57-27 at the EKA Arena by TransStadia on Wednesday.

A complete team performance was highlighted by the brilliance of raiders Surender Gill (13 points) & Pardeep Narwal (12 points) and defender Sumit (8 points).

The initial minutes of the game were marked by the two sides exchanging points at regular intervals, albeit the Yoddhas doing it via touch points and the Steelers reliant on bonus points.

With their numbers dwindling quickly, the Steelers' Ashish carried out a Super tackle on Pardeep Narwal to help his team stay in the contest.