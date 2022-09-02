Japan Open 2022: India’s Campaign Ends With HS Prannoy’s Defeat

Underwhelming Campaign for India

Besides Prannoy, Srikanth Kidambi and Lakshya Sen also competed in the men’s singles category. Kidambi won his first match against Malaysia’s Lee Zii Jia, but then lost against Kanta Tsuneyama. Sen, who recently won the gold medal at the Commonwealth Games 2022, lost in his first match against Japan’s Kenta Nishimoto.

Saina Nehwal was the only Indian shuttler to compete in the women’s singles category, but she could not make an impression as she lost 9-21, 17-21 in her first round match against her Japanese opponent, Akane Yamaguchi.

Both of India’s two men’s doubles pairs – KP Garaga-VG Panjala and Arjun MR-Dhruv Kapila, suffered defeats in their respective first round fixtures as well.