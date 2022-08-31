Shuttler Kidambi Srikanth Wins, Lakshya Sen Exits From Japan Open

Fast-rising men's doubles pairing of MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila, who jumped nine places to reach World No 26 after a quarterfinal finish at the World Championships, also lost 21-19, 21-23, 15-21 to Korean combination of Choi Sol Gyu and Kim Won Ho after wasting a match point in the second game.

In other results, mixed doubles pair of Juhi Dewangan and Venkat Gaurav Prasad lost 11-21, 10-21 to Chinese top seed Zheng Si Wei and Huang Ya Qiong in 23 minutes.

It was a gritty performance from World No 14 Srikanth, who is often guilty of not being able to close out narrow matches, despite doing all the hard work in setting up the points.