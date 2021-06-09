Sushil Kumar Wants Protein Shake, Exercise Bands in Jail: Report

Dhankar had passed away in a Delhi hospital in the first week of May after being allegedly thrashed by Sushil Kumar and his associates. The police have also found a video clip of the assault in which Sushil Kumar and his aides were allegedly seen beating the victim.

A normal jail diet includes five rotis, two vegetables, dal and rice, which the inmates get twice a day. They can also buy items worth ₹ 6,000 per month from the jail canteen. However, the standard diet is proving to be inadequate for Sushil Kumar, known for his muscular physique, as per NDTV.