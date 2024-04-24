ITTF Rankings: Sreeja Akula Becomes Top-Ranked Indian Table Tennis Player

Sreeja Akula has become India's top-ranked woman table tennis player, reaching career-high 38th in ITTF rankings.
The Commonwealth Games doubles champion Sreeja Akula on Tuesday surpassed Manika Batra to become the top-ranked Indian woman table tennis player after rising to a career-high rank of 38 in the latest ITTF rankings chart.
In the men’s category at No.37 in the standings, Achanta Sharath Kamal remains the highest-ranked male player, while G. Sathiyan and Manav Thakar have switched places to be rated 60th and 61st, respectively.
In the team events, India have already qualified for the Olympic Games in Paris. The Table Tennis Federation of India will determine two entries per person, one for each gender, by May 16, taking into account the current world rankings.