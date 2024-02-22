India's Table Tennis Teams Script History, Secure Paris Olympics Qualification

India’s men’s & women’s teams will qualify for the upcoming Paris Olympics.
Both the Indian men's and women's teams suffered defeats in their pre-quarterfinal matches at the ITTF World Table Tennis Team Championships in Busan. However, they have managed to secure their maiden Olympic qualification, clinching the last world ranking spot.
Despite the official team rankings awaiting confirmation on 4 March, preliminary calculations affirm the qualification of both Indian table tennis squads for the forthcoming Paris Olympics.
“The men’s and the women’s teams played very well and we’re proud of them. We’re waiting for the official announcement that we have qualified for the Paris Olympics, which will come on the 5th of March,” Kamlesh Mehta, Table Tennis Federation of India general secretary, said.
For the Indian women's team, ranked 17th in the world, their journey came to an end after a hard-fought battle against world No. 4 Chinese Taipei.
Similarly, the men's team, ranked 15th globally, faced a formidable challenge against world No. 5 South Korea. Despite the best efforts of top-ranked players like Harmeet Desai and veteran Sharath Kamal, India fell short, succumbing to a clean sweep by their Korean counterparts.
