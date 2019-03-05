Gayle’s 175, McCullum’s 158: The 10 Highest Scores in IPL History

From Chris Gayle to Rishabh Pant, here’s a look at the 10 highest scores in Indian Premier League history. Shreeda Aggarwal Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers and Rishabh Pant are among the cricketers with the highest scores in IPL. | (Photo: Arnica Kala/The Quint) IPL From Chris Gayle to Rishabh Pant, here’s a look at the 10 highest scores in Indian Premier League history.

From Brendon McCullum’s record-setting 158 runs in the inaugural match to Rishabh Pant’s 128 off 62 in 2018, the Indian Premier League has seen several outstanding knocks through its 12 seasons. With a total of six 100-plus scores, Windies batsman Chris Gayle – who has been retained by Kings XI Punjab for the upcoming season – holds the record for the most number of IPL centuries. Ahead of the 13th edition of the league, The Quint takes a look at the top 10 highest scores in the IPL.

1. Chris Gayle’s 175* – 2013

RCB player Chris Gayle holds the record for the highest score in IPL history.

A man who is still unstoppable at 40, ‘Universal Boss’ Chris Gayle holds the record for the highest score in IPL history – an unbeaten 175 off just 66 balls against Pune Warriors in the 2013 edition of the league. Opening Royal Challengers Bangalore’s innings, Gayle raced to 50 runs in 17 deliveries and crossed the 100-run mark in 30 balls – the fastest T20 century. Gayle’s 175* – also the highest score in all of T20 cricket – led RCB to 263/5 in Bengaluru.

2. Brendon McCullum’s 158* – 2008

Brendon McCullum smashed an unbeaten 158 runs in the first-ever IPL match.

In the first-ever Indian Premier League match, former New Zealand Captain Brendon McCullum made sure to make it a memorable one. The opener smashed an unbeaten 158 off just 73 deliveries to lead KKR to a 222-run total in the maiden IPL innings. Royal Challengers Bangalore, the team McCullum played for in a later season, suffered a 140-run loss in that game.

3. AB de Villiers’ 133* – 2015

AB de Villiers (L) and Virat Kohli (R).

Royal Challengers Bangalore hasn’t been known for the team’s results, as much as it has for the performances of its star players. And one such innings was AB de Villiers’ unbeaten 133-run stand in the 2015 edition. Along with Virat Kohli (82* off 50 balls), he had stitched a 215-run stand – which was then the record for the highest partnership in IPL. After posting a total of 235/1, RCB had bowled out Mumbai Indians for 196 and won the match by 39 runs.

4. AB de Villiers’ 129* – 2016

AB de Villiers retired from all forms of cricket in May last year.

In the following edition in 2016, the Virat-AB duo bettered their previous year’s record with a 229-run stand against the Gujarat Lions. Top-order batsman de Villiers smashed an unbeaten 129 – the fourth-highest score in the history of IPL. Kohli also scored a century, but was dismissed at 109 as RCB went on to win the game by a 144 runs – then the league’s biggest victory by runs.

5. Chris Gayle’s 128* – 2012

Chris Gayle has scored the most number (6) of centuries in IPL history.

The second-highest score among Gayle’s six IPL centuries was an unbeaten 128 off 62 balls against Delhi Daredevils in the fifth edition of the league. The opener’s heroics helped RCB post 215/1, and Mumbai Indians fell 21 runs short of their target, managing 194/9 in their 20 overs.

6. Rishabh Pant’s 128* – 2018

Rishabh Pant raises his bat after scoring a century against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The one knock in the list of highest scores that is fresh in our memories is Rishabh Pant’s 128 that came off 63 deliveries (one short than Gayle, who scored 128* off 62 balls) in the 2018 edition. Delhi Daredevils was reeling at 21/2, when a 20-year-old Pant came in to bat and caused an absolute carnage. He smashed 15 fours and 7 sixes as Delhi posted 187/5 in their 20 overs against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

7. Murali Vijay’s 127 – 2010

Murali Vijay smashed a 127 off just 56 deliveries in 2010.

In an IPL season that was followed by his maiden T20I call-up, opener Murali Vijay smashed a 127 off just 56 deliveries back in 2010. Laced with 11 sixes and 8 fours, the knock propelled Chennai Super Kings to a 246-run total in 20 overs. The MS Dhoni-led Yellow Army went on to win the game as Rajasthan Royals fell 23 runs short of their target.

8. David Warner’s 126 – 2017

David Warner celebrates after scoring a hundred against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Captain David Warner recorded his third and biggest IPL century in the 10th edition, scoring 126 against Kolkata Knight Riders. His 59-ball knock, which included 10 fours and 8 sixes, helped SRH post 209/3 at Hyderabad. The Aussie cricketer missed the following season due to his year-long ban, but returned in 2019 and finished as the highest run-score with 692 runs in 12 matches.

9. Virender Sehwag’s 122 – 2014

Virender Sehwag scores two centuries in the Indian Premier League.

After scoring 119 in the 2011 edition, Virender Sehwag smashed his second and last IPL century in 2014. The legendary Indian opener’s 122 off 58 deliveries was made at a strike rate of 210.34. Kings XI Punjab went on to post 226/6 in their 20 overs, and won the match against Chennai Super Kings by 24 runs.

10. Paul Valthaty’s 120* – 2011

Paul Valthaty scored a feisty 120* off 63 balls in 2011.