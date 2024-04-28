IPL 2024: We Believe in Dhruv Jurel, Have Seen Him in Tests – Sanju Samson

In Rajasthan Royals' (RR) dominant 7-wicket triumph over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), captain Sanju Samson and Dhruv Jurel's partnership of 121 runs off 62 balls was pivotal. Samson led the charge with a blistering 71 off 33 balls, while Jurel contributed 52 runs from 32 balls, establishing RR's highest 4th-wicket partnership to secure the side their 4th win on the trot.

Discussing Jurel's performance, the victorious captain expressed confidence in him and disclosed that the batter had dedicated extensive practice time in the nets.