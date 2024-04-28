IPL 2024: We Believe in Dhruv Jurel, Have Seen Him in Tests – Sanju Samson

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sports Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019IPL 2024: We Believe in Dhruv Jurel, Have Seen Him in Tests – Sanju Samson

IPL 2024 | After Dhruv Jurel's fifty against LSG, RR captain Sanju Samson expressed his trust and belief in him.
IPL 2024: After Dhruv Jurel's fifty against LSG, RR captain Sanju Samson expressed his trust and belief in him.

Image: BCCI

In Rajasthan Royals' (RR) dominant 7-wicket triumph over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), captain Sanju Samson and Dhruv Jurel's partnership of 121 runs off 62 balls was pivotal. Samson led the charge with a blistering 71 off 33 balls, while Jurel contributed 52 runs from 32 balls, establishing RR's highest 4th-wicket partnership to secure the side their 4th win on the trot.

Discussing Jurel's performance, the victorious captain expressed confidence in him and disclosed that the batter had dedicated extensive practice time in the nets.

“Form is temporary in this format. We have seen Jurel in Tests. We believe in him. He has been batting one hour and two hours at times in the nets,” said Sanju at the post-match presentation.
Regarding his team, Samson acknowledged that they've experienced some luck and revealed their strategy of taking each game as it comes.

“We have been doing really well. We have been a little lucky as well. We need to keep the process right. At the team meetings, we talk about ticking the processes. One game at a time for us,” he said.

“There has been a lot of planning behind the scenes. The start and the end of the innings was good. We gave away a few in the middle overs,” he added.

Samson expressed gratitude for his role as wicketkeeper and provided insights into how RR's bowlers effectively executed their plans against LSG. “I am very lucky to be behind the wickets. There was some purchase with the new ball and then was a good wicket to bat on. The guys who came in and bowl one over in the power-play do an important job,” revealed Samson.

