Asian Games: 634 Athletes To Represent India, Pragg Features as Chess Returns

No Place for Achinta Sheuli, Dipa Karmakar

In weightlifting, Saikhom Mirabai Chanu and Bindyarani Devi will be India’s solitary representatives, with the 2022 Commonwealth Games gold medallist , Achinta Sheuli not making the cut. Moreover, the women’s sabre team was also not selected for the competition.

With another Commonwealth Games medallist, Dipa Karmakar not being selected, Pranati Nayak will be the lone Indian gymnast at the Asian Games. Alongside Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra, Kishore Jena and Annu Rani will feature in javelin throw.

India had sent 570 athletes for the Jakarta Asian Games, resulting in 70 medals. Wushu, which returned four medals for the nation in the last edition, will feature 10 Indian participants this time around.