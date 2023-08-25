Asian Games: 634 Athletes To Represent India, Pragg Features as Chess Returns

Asian Games: Neeraj Chopra and Praggnanandhaa are among India's biggest medal hopes.
(Photo: PTI & FIDE, altered by The Quint)
634 athletes, across 38 sports, will be representing India in the upcoming Asian Games in China’s Hangzhou, the Ministry of Youth Affairs (MYAS) and sports announced on Friday, 25 August.
India’s Asian Games contingent comprises of 320 male and 314 female athletes, with athletics featuring the most participants (65). 44 footballers and 30 cricketers will also be travelling to China.
“Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) has today sanctioned 634 athletes across 38 sporting disciplines for participation in the upcoming Asian Games, who met the set selection criteria, against the 850 athletes recommended by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA),” MYAS’ statement read.
In weightlifting, Saikhom Mirabai Chanu and Bindyarani Devi will be India’s solitary representatives, with the 2022 Commonwealth Games gold medallist , Achinta Sheuli not making the cut. Moreover, the women’s sabre team was also not selected for the competition.
With another Commonwealth Games medallist, Dipa Karmakar not being selected, Pranati Nayak will be the lone Indian gymnast at the Asian Games. Alongside Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra, Kishore Jena and Annu Rani will feature in javelin throw.
India had sent 570 athletes for the Jakarta Asian Games, resulting in 70 medals. Wushu, which returned four medals for the nation in the last edition, will feature 10 Indian participants this time around.
Archery – 12
Aquatics – 22
Athletics – 65
Badminton – 19
Boxing – 13
Cycling – 10
Judo – 4
Rowing – 33
Shooting – 30
Table Tennis – 10
Weightlifting – 2
Bridge – 18
Chess – 10
Golf – 7
Soft Tennis – 10
Squash – 8
Ju-Jitsy – 6
Kurash – 2
Tennis – 9
Esports – 15
Wushu – 10
Sailing – 16
Kayaking & Canoeing – 17
Sepaktakraw – 16
Roller Skating – 14
Gymnastics – 1
Fencing – 9
Wrestling – 18
Equestrian – 11
Sport Climbing – 7
Cricket – 30
Handball – 16
Hockey – 36
Kabaddi – 24
Rugby – 12
Basketball – 20
Volleyball – 24
Football – 44
