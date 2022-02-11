Indian Women’s Cricket Team Takes On NZ - Catch All Of It On Amazon Prime Video

Indian Women vs NZ Women
Source - Prime Video
Indian Women's Cricket team is touring New Zealand, and Amazon Prime Video is bringing the high-octane ODI series to us, live and exclusive. The 5-match series at John Davies Oval, Queenstown, will take place from 12th to 24th February. This telecast is part of the bigger, multi-year deal Amazon Prime Video had signed with the New Zealand Cricket Board in November 2020, which includes cricket men’s and women’s international cricket matches in multiple formats. That’s right, you’ll be able to catch all of the action exclusively on Prime Video India.
Check out this slick promo for the upcoming series.
The Women in Blue and the WHITE FERNS currently hold the 4th and 6th positions respectively in the ICC ODI Rankings, which makes this series doubly crucial, because the winner stands a chance to break into the top three.
After every match, fans of cricket can also access a variety of cricket programming, including highlights and key moments.
Here's what the series schedule looks like.
This campaign is not all sports and analysis. To add another layer to the tour, Amazon Prime Video roped in comedian Danish Sait, who sat with three of the most popular superstars in the Indian team - captain Mithali Raj, veteran batsman Smriti Mandhana, and 17-year-old-phenom Shafali Verma. The fun, candid chat brought out a whole other side of the players which fans hardly get to see on the field.
You can watch more videos related to the series on Prime Video India’s YouTube channel as well. So whether you’re a night owl who can watch the live match starting at 3:30 am every night, or you’re someone who likes to watch key moments from the match after it ends, Prime Video India has you covered.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)