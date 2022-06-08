Air India Apologise For Taking 90 Minutes to Provide Para Swimmer His Wheelchair

Air India has issued an apology after Indian para swimmer Mohammad Shams Aalam Shaikh tweeted about being made to wait 90 minutes for his wheelchair at the Delhi airport.

Citing airport 'security reasons' as the cause for the delay, Air India tweeted to Aalam saying, 'We understand it took some time to deliver your personal wheelchair as it got delayed due to airport security reasons. We hope you would give us another opportunity to make things right.'

Shams, a para swimmer who represented India at the 2018 Asian Para Games, had on Monday tweeted his grievance after the delay at the Delhi airport.

“Dear@airindiain I landed with AI 309 5 pm at @DelhiAirport. I am a wheelchair user and I informed cabin crew that I need my wheelchair at gate. After an hour i am still waiting and not received my personal wheelchair. I need to use washroom no one supporting,” he had writted.