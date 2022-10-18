Priyanka Nutakki Expelled From FIDE World Junior Chess Championship

"While there is no indication of foul play on her part, earbuds are strictly forbidden at the playing hall. Carrying these devices during a game is a violation of fair-play policies, and it is penalised with the loss of the game and expulsion from the tournament," FIDE said.

The point scored by Nutakki in Round 6 has been awarded to her rival, Govhar Beydullayeva.

The tournament appeals committee reconfirmed the expulsion decision on an appeal filed by the Indian delegation. Nevertheless, one question that remains unanswered is why the players were not checked before entering the tournament hall?