Indian Women's Hockey Team: Road to the Semi-final

India's journey in the tournament has been a roller-coaster ride
(Photo: PTI)
For the first time in history, the Indian women's hockey team will be in action in the semi-final of the Olympic Games. Against all odds, the girls registered a victory against Australia in the quarter-final to book their place in the semi-final where they will face Argentina on Wednesday, 4 August. Argentina has never won a gold medal at the Games but has won the silver medal in the 2000 and 2012 Olympics.
India's road to the semi-final was a topsy-turvy ride. They lost the first three games of their campaign before making an astonishing comeback in the final 2 games of the group stage and the previous game against Australia. Here is a glance through how the journey has panned out so far for the Indian team.
The tournament began on a dismal note for the Indian team, as the Netherlands scored as many as five goals. India gave a tough fight to the world champions in the first half but the Dutch took advantage of the defensive vulnerabilites to score four goals in the second half. Captain Rani Rampal's goal was the only silver lining in the opening match of the tournament.
After a defeat against the Netherlands, India was up against Germany in a bid to register their first victory of the Tokyo Olympics. Although Germany was in the driver's seat for the majority of the match, India did have the opportunities as a penalty stroke was awarded but Gurjit Kaur couldn't convert. The opponents were clinical and won the game 2-0.
When India faced defending champions Great Britain, they would have aimed for a draw to get their campaign back on track. But Hannah Martin scored just 73 seconds into the encounter as the Sjoerd Marijne-coached side was on the backfoot from the first quarter. Martin doubled the lead in the fourth minute of the second quarter, while India pulled a goal back as Sharmila Devi converted a rare penalty corner for India. The worrying factor for India was their low conversion rate of the penalty corners as they could score only one out of the seven opportunities.
Lily Owsley and Grace Balsdon scored goals for the Great Britain team. The result meant that India was dependent on the other results in their group for their qualification to the knockout stages.
India opened their tally on the points table with a 1-0 win over Ireland and kept their qualification hopes alive. Navneet Kaur scored a winner in the 57th minute. India wasted as many as 14 penalty corners, which were the team's Achilles heel. Rani's pass was crucial to Navneet's goal as it ended a streak of three losses.
India needed 3 points to remain in contention for a spot in the quarter-final. Vandana Kataria scored a hat-trick and led India to a victory over the South African women. Kataria became the first Indian woman to register a hat-trick at the Olympics. The match was a see-saw battle as South Africa kept equalising after India was taking a lead. However, India did well to defend in the final quarter and bag the all-important victory.
Great Britain registered a 2-0 victory over Ireland, which propelled India to the quarter-final stages.
On the back of victories in their last two matches, the Rani Rampal-led side entered the quarter-final against Australia as a confident team. However, the Aussies were overwhelming favourites against the women in blue. The Hockeyroos had won all of their group stage matches while conceding just a solitary goal.
Goalkeeper Savita Punia pulled off nine saves as Australia couldn't find the back of the net. India's defence showed some much-needed discipline throughout the match as Gurjit Kaur's 22nd-minute goal from a penalty corner was enough for India to knock out the three-time champions.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined