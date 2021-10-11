Junior Shooting World Championship: India Finish on Top With 43 Medals, 17 Golds

Vijayveer Sidhu, Rhythm Sangwan, Arjun Singh Cheema, and Shikha Narwal were India's gold medallists on the 11th and final day on Saturday, putting India firmly on top of the standings with 17 gold medals. India made a clean sweep of all four events on the final day.

Following a clarification sought by the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) from the ISSF, the medals tally was updated on Monday (October 11) with India now credited with 16 silver and 10 bronze in addition to the 17 gold medals.

On Saturday, Vijayveer began the sweep with a gold in the junior men's 25m Standard Pistol with his third gold medal of the Championship. His twin brother Udhayveer won silver with 570, the same score as Vijayveer's but with three lesser inner 10s. Harsh Gupta won bronze with a 566 in a field that was 17-strong.

Then Rhythm Sangwan won her fourth gold of the Championship with victory in the junior women's 25m Standard Pistol with a score of 573, leaving compatriots Niveditha Veloor Nair (565) and Naamya Kapoor (563) behind in silver and bronze positions.

Then in the 50m Pistol for junior men, India's Arjun Singh Cheema bossed the 16-strong field with a 549 out of 600 with both teammates Shaurya Sarin and Ajinkya Chavan also finishing on the same score. Shaurya was adjudged second and Ajinkya third on inner 10s and countback, the NRAI said in a release.