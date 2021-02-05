India Vs England LIVE Streaming: How to Watch 1st Test Match

India vs England Live: India vs England, four-match test series starts today, 5 Feb. The first test match will be played at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

This series comes after India vs Australia test series which India won with a great display of team spirit and determination under the captaincy of Ajinkya Rahane. All eyes are on Virat Kohli now as he as returned as the captain for the new test series.