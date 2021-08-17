Despite Lord's Test Win, India Need to Recall Ashwin

Regardless of their thrilling 151-run victory in the second Test against England here on Monday, India need to review their selection policy, and consider playing a wicket-taking spinner like Ravichandran Ashwin for the remaining three Tests in the five-match series.

It was India's third win at the Home of Cricket, the two previous successes coming in 1986 under Kapil Dev and in 2014 when Mahendra Singh Dhoni was the captain.

Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah demolished England on Monday with returns of 4/32 and 3/33, respectively.

Ravindra Jadeja is a priceless fielder and a capable enough batsman. But for four innings running, he has been wicketless, including on this occasion in the fourth innings of a match.

It negates playing five bowlers if one of them is ineffective and does not provide the spin potency and variety he is meant to. The left-armer's trajectory is at present too flat for purchase.