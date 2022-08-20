India’s Star Olympic Football Captain Samar ‘Badru’ Banerjee Passes Away

Former Indian football team captain Samar 'Badru' Banerjee, who led the country to a historic fourth-place finish in the 1956 Melbourne Olympics, died here in the early hours of Saturday after a prolonged illness.

He was 92. Banerjee is survived by his daughter-in-law.

Fondly known as 'Badru Da', he was suffering from Alzheimer, Azotemia and high-blood pressure related ailments, and was admitted at the MR Bangur Hospital after testing positive for COVID-19 on July 27.