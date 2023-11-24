India Needs To Celebrate Athletes From All Disciplines – Shreya Sachdev

What has been PUMA’s role in the success of women athletes at the Asian Games?

India’s performance keeps on getting better, and specifically, our women athletes continue to make us proud. In this particular Asian Games, we supported about 110 athletes across 14 sports.

More than 60% of them were women. Including Harmanpreet Kaur, Rhythm Sangwan, Aditi Swami. We try to support women athletes who actually take up sports in a country where professional sport is still very male-dominated.

I think it's our job to back these women and ensure that they get the support that they need. And we are creating a platform to celebrate them and their achievements, and what they've accomplished for the country.