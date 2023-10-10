Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sports Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Infographic: Which Country Got the Best Medals Per Capita in Asian Games 2023?

Infographic: Which Country Got the Best Medals Per Capita in Asian Games 2023?

naman shah
Sports
Published:

Which country got the best medals per capita rate i.e. total population divided by total medals won?

(Photo: The Quint)

In the 19th edition of Asian Games in 2023, over 12,000 athletes from all 45 members of the Olympic Council of Asia competed in a total of 481 events.

To know which country got the best medals per capita rate i.e. total population divided by total medals won, see the below infographic.

Countries with Most Population

Asia is the most populated continent and therefore the participating nation in Asian Games have large population. According to United Nations' data, these are the most populated countries that competed at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou:

India- 1,428,627,663

China- 1,425,671,352

Indonesia- 277,534,123

Pakistan- 240,485,658

Bangladesh- 172,954,319

Japan- 123,294,513

Philippines- 117,337,368

Vietnam- 98,858,950

Iran- 89,172,767

Thailand- 71,801,279

But does higher population mean more medals?
Countries that Won Most Medals at Asian Games 2023

Asian Games 2023 medals table is very different from the list of most populated countries that participated in this multisport event. Here are the countries that have won the most total medals:

China- 383 total medals

South Korea- 190 total medals

Japan- 188 total medals

India- 107 total medals

Kazakhstan- 80 total medals

Uzbekistan- 71 total medals

Taiwan- 67 total medals

Thailand- 58 total medals

Iran- 54 total medals

Hong Kong 53 total medals

(The above list is different from the actual medals tally because the medal table of the games rank countries on the basis of the number of gold medals won by the nations, whereas the above list ranks countries on the basis of the total medals won by the nations.)

Countries With Best Medals Per Capita at Asian Games 2023

Medals per capita rate tells the population that a country has for each medal won. It is determined by dividing the total population of the country with the total medals won.

These are the top medals per capita countries of Asian Games 2023:

Kuwait- 391828

Singapore- 375920.1875

Taiwan- 357063.8358

South Korea- 272547.6789

Kazakhstan- 245082.925

Brunei- 226262

Qatar- 194027.9286

Mongolia- 164150.3333

Hong Kong- 141351.1132

Macau- 117358.3333

Bahrain- 74275.5

These are the lowest medals per capita countries of Asian Games 2023:

Bangladesh- 86477159.5

Pakistan- 80161886

Syria- 23227014

Myanmar- 18192665.67

Cambodia- 16944826

Nepal- 15448295

Iraq- 15168186.67

India- 13351660.4

Afghanistan- 8447970.8

India ranks 34th out of 41 countries.

