India Confirms 10 Boxing Medals at Boxam International Tournament

The second day of the Boxam International Tournament in Castellon, Spain, saw Vikas Krishan Yadav outpunch the 2012 London Olympic Games bronze medallist Vicenzo Mangiacapre and progress into the men’s 69kg semi-finals of the tournament.

The 2018 Commonwealth games gold medalist Vikas, who has already sealed his spot for his third Olympics in Tokyo, defeated Mangiacapre in 3-2 decision split. Other than Vikas, 5 more Indians secured their spot in the semi-finals after winning their respective quarter-finals bouts in the 35th edition of the tournament.