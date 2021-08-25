India Among Aspiring Hosts for Olympics in 2036 and Beyond: Thomas Bach

India is among the aspirants to host the Olympics in 2036 and beyond, Thomas Bach, the President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), has said.

After Brisbane (Australia) was chosen last month to host the 2032 Summer Games, the IOC enjoyed a queue of suitors to host the Olympics in 2036, 2040 and even beyond, Bach said.

The aspiring hosts include India, Indonesia, Germany, and Qatar, Bach said in an interview with The Wall Street Journal.