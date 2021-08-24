No Athletes, But Afghanistan Flag Included in Paralympic Games Opening Ceremony

The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) decided to include the Afghanistan flag in solidarity with the athletes who were denied a chance to participate in the Paralympic Games.



The IPC has invited the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) representative here to act as the flag bearer.



IPC president Andrew Parsons said the decision was to send a message of "solidarity and peace" around the world.



"It is an act of solidarity. We decided this yesterday in the Board meeting. It is important to highlight that as it is a message of solidarity and peace that we send to the world," said Parsons at a press briefing before the opening ceremony.



"We would like to have them here, unfortunately, it is not possible, but they will be here in spirit," he added.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Afghanistan's women footballers were evacuated with their families from Kabul by air.

