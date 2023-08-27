World Athletics Championships: Indian 4x400m Relay Team Creates New Asian Record

India Eclipses Jamaica, Great Britain

On Saturday, 26 August, India was followed by Great Britain and Botswana, both clocking 2:59.42. Britain grabbed the third automatic qualifying spot, while Botswana advanced on time.

Jamaica won the second semifinal in 2:59.82, and and they'll have individual champion Antonio Watson to bring in for the final.

France took second place from Italy and the Netherlands, all of them making it through to the final. But the focus on Saturday was on the Indian team as it was placed second overall, with a timing faster than sprint powerhouse Jamaica.