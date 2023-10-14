In Photos | 'Hosting 2036 Olympics a Dream of Indians': PM Modi at IOC Session

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 141st International Olympic Committee (IOC) session at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai on the evening of Saturday, 14 October.
(Photo: IOC MEDIA/X)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 141st International Olympic Committee (IOC) session at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai on the evening of Saturday, 14 October. IOC president Thomas Bach (left) participated in the inauguration, alongside eminent sports personalities and actors.
This IOC session is significant as it is occurring in India after a four-decade-long hiatus since the last session held in New Delhi in 1983, as per Business Today.
"India is eager to organise the Olympics in the country. We will leave no stone unturned in the preparation for the successful organisation of the Olympics in 2036. This is an age-old dream of Indians. This dream has to be fulfilled," PM Modi said at the inauguration. Nita Ambani, an IOC member, is seen beside him.
The PM added: "Before 2036, India is willing to host the Youth Olympics in 2029. I am very confident that India will get the support of the IOC. Sports is not just about winning medals, it is a medium to win people's hearts. Sports is for everyone. It is not just for champions, it promotes peace."
Actors Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan were seen at the IOC session in Mumbai, which is set to conclude on 17 October.
The IOC is also exploring a plan to create the Olympic Esports Games. The IOC president said "there are three billion people playing esports and gaming around the world ... I have asked our new IOC Esports Commission to study the creation of Olympic Esports Games."
The 141st IOC session saw an array of cultural events, including a performance by Nita Ambani, the chairperson of Reliance Foundation.
A dance performance at the inauguration of the IOC session in Mumbai.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)