In Argentina, Chess Serves as Support for Kids in Vulnerable Neighborhoods

A chess board with black and white boxes and a set of pieces placing a dispute are the tools that Agustín Teglia, sociologist, found to face violence and marginality. Using this method, he also integrated children and teenagers from vulnerable areas and others in juvenile criminal institutions.

Growing up, Teglia heard the prejudice that chess was a game for the smartest and, in many cases, the affluent. However, he discovered that through practice, the activity could become a pedagogical device capable of fostering group dynamics and integration. He also found that with some simplifications, anyone could start playing on the first day at any age.