In Argentina, Chess Serves as Support for Kids in Vulnerable Neighborhoods

Image: Agustín Teglia
Agustín Teglia, a sociologist by profession, learned to play chess as a child, encouraged by his mother. He recalls having a board in the living room where he played with his brother and cousin. Years later, when he started working in literacy programs, he began organizing workshops in vulnerable Buenos Aires neighborhoods and juvenile detention and psychiatric centers for teenagers and adults.
A chess board with black and white boxes and a set of pieces placing a dispute are the tools that Agustín Teglia, sociologist, found to face violence and marginality. Using this method, he also integrated children and teenagers from vulnerable areas and others in juvenile criminal institutions.
Growing up, Teglia heard the prejudice that chess was a game for the smartest and, in many cases, the affluent. However, he discovered that through practice, the activity could become a pedagogical device capable of fostering group dynamics and integration. He also found that with some simplifications, anyone could start playing on the first day at any age.
Agustín Teglia has organized chess workshops for over 10 yrs to help children in detention centers of Argentina.
“When I started working in Villa 21 [a low-income area in Buenos Aires], I had to discard my prejudices. Five-year-old kids got excited when I told them the history of chess and immersed them in the cultural world of the game,” he recalls.
Teglia emphasizes the advantages of chess as “a playful activity that develops active attention.” He mentions working with children diagnosed with attention deficit, highlighting that sometimes it’s not a flaw but a strategy to navigate the world.
The gaming sessions are not oblivious to the clock: “It’s very necessary because it allows working on time management. Each participant has to manage it for moves and, in a broader sense, in organizing the activity,” clarifies Teglia.
Online gaming to learn the rules and memorize the pieces.
The expert also points out the “socializing” potential of the activity. “It’s a good way to generate a mediator, a common code to form a group. There can be children of different ages and levels, and each one has a role to receive and integrate classmates or teach them rules.”
Teglia assures that emotions surface during board games, giving examples: a boy hesitated to sacrifice the queen to save the king because he wanted to protect his bonds. “They identify pawns with kids like them and the king and queen with their dad and mom,” he opines. He adds that besides socializing and resolving conflicts, the game encourages participants to learn how to follow rules.
Another implementation of the game is in the juvenile penal area of the Council of the Rights of Children and Adolescents, through which he organizes workshops in closed and semi-closed educational centers. In these spaces, where there is some degree of confinement, the black and white pieces allow children and young people to play out unknown or hidden internal forces and release tensions and conflicts, explains Teglia, paraphrasing concepts from Argentine writer and thinker Ezequiel Martínez Estrada. He then gives an example: a boy detained with his mother during a supermarket robbery refused to lose the queen and preferred to lose the king, losing sight of the game’s main objective.
Workshops don’t require significant infrastructure in public or private institutions. “Materiality is secondary; first, I teach them to experience the rules of the game,” Teglia clarifies. Sometimes he works with very limited resources but finds alternatives with cardboard and bottle caps to create games that can even be taken home or given as gifts. “You add art and the perspective of recycling, and the game emerges from scratch.”
Chessboards made of tiles and pieces from soda caps.
Teglia is convinced that workshops can be multiplied in different institutions and in all provinces of the country: “The possibility of replicating them and generating a cross-cutting proposal at the national level always depends on public policy. There are some established programs like Ajedrecear that promote chess practice and organize tournaments, but they are being defunded. The same goes for public education. However, it would be desirable to incorporate the activity in all possible contexts. I promote it, but it’s increasingly difficult for me to coordinate with institutions that have their problems.”
The presentation of the book aims to multiply the experience. Teglia (with the microphone) explained the mechanics of the workshops.
The comments of workshop participants (children and young people) and their parents shared in classes endorse it. “The best part is making the board and taking it home to play,” says one of the kids. “Since he started playing chess, it not only helped him concentrate but also he started doing better in school. I can’t explain why, but it’s true,” confesses one of the participant’s fathers, while the teacher listens more than satisfied.
This story was originally published in RED/ACCIÓN (Argentina) and is republished within the Human Journalism Network program, supported by the ICFJ, International Center for Journalists.
