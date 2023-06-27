ICC World Cup Qualifier 2023: When, Where To Watch SL vs SCO & IRE vs UAE Live

The ICC World Cup 2023 live streaming details for UAE vs IRE & SL vs SCO
(Photo: The Quint)
Sri Lanka, Scotland and Oman have qualified for the Super Six stages. Lankans and Scots will be facing off each other in the other game running concurrently in the same city. Oman has played all four games, defeating Ireland and UAE, and has booked their spot for the next round.
Sri Lanka will face Scotland in the 19th match of the ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers today, 27 June 2023 at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo. It will be an exciting match since both teams have won their last three matches, respectively.
On the other hand, Ireland will be facing UAE for the 21st time in the ODI format. Let's have a look at the squads, venue, timings, and live-streaming details of the ICC World Cup Qualifier 2023, Ireland Vs UAE & Sri Lanka Vs Scotland.
Ireland Squad: Andrew Balbirnie (c), Lorcan Tucker (wk), Andy McBrine, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little, Benjamin White, Craig Young, Peter Moor, Graham Hume
UAE Squad: Muhammad Waseem (c), Aryansh Sharma (wk), Vriitya Aravind, Rohan Mustafa, Asif Khan, Basil Hameed, Ali Naseer, Aayan Afzal Khan, Karthik Meiyappan, Junaid Siddique, Zahoor Khan, Rameez Shahzad, Ethan DSouza, Muhammad Jawadullah, Sanchit Sharma
Scotland: Richie Berrington (captain), Matthew Cross, Alasdair Evans, Chris Greaves, Jack Jarvis, Michael Leask, Tom Mackintosh, Chris McBride, Brandon McMullen, George Munsey, Adrian Neill, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole, Hamza Tahir, Mark Watt.
Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (c), Kusal Mendis (vc & wk), Dimuth Karunaratne, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Sadeera Samarawickrama (wk), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Dushan Hemantha.
When will the ICC World Cup Qualifier 2023 match, UAE vs Ireland and Sri Lanka vs Scotland be played?
The UAE vs Ireland & Sri Lanka vs Scotland matches of the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023 will be played today, June 27, 2023
At what time will the ICC World Cup Qualifier 2023 match, UAE vs Ireland & Sri Lanka vs Scotland be played?
The UAE vs Ireland & Sri Lanka vs Scotland ICC World Cup Qualifier 2023 match will be played at 12:30 PM today.
Where will the UAE vs Ireland ICC World Cup Qualifier 2023 match be played?
The UAE vs Ireland ICC World Cup Qualifier 2023 match will be played at Bulawayo Athletic Club, Bulawayo.
Where will Sri Lanka vs Scotland ICC World Cup Qualifier 2023 match be played?
Sri Lanka vs Scotland ICC World Cup Qualifier 2023 match will be played at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo.
Where can the fans watch Sri Lanka vs Scotland & UAE vs Ireland ICC World Cup Qualifier 2023 live?
The fans can watch Sri Lanka vs Scotland & UAE vs Ireland ICC World Cup Qualifier 2023 live on Star Sports Network in India and on the Disney+ Hotstar app or website online.
