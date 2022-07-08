Women’s Hockey WC: India Lose 3-4 to NZ but Keep Quarterfinal Hopes Alive

The winner of the crossover matches will grab the remaining four quarterfinal spots. India will play the second placed team of Pool C, co-hosts Spain, in their crossover match at Terrassa on Sunday.

Co-hosts Netherlands, New Zealand, Argentina and Australia have directly qualified for the quarterfinals after topping their respective pools.

India should have sealed the game in the 60 minutes regulation time if not for the uncountable missed chances, including as many as 15 penalty corners, out of which they converted just one.