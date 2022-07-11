Women's Hockey World Cup: Co-Hosts Spain beat India 1-0, Enter Quarterfinal

India's first penalty corner came in the eighth minute but the Spanish defence was up to the task to deny any inroads.

In the first quarter both the teams were a little hesitant in their play, committing some unforced errors which resulted in very few scoring chances.

After that it was all about Spain as they explored ways to get past the India back line.

India captain Savita, in front of the goal, showed why she has such high reputation as she pulled off saves time and again to keep the deadlock intact.

Spain continued attack in the second quarter and in a moment of goalkeeping brilliance, Savita made three consecutive saves, first from a Xantal Gine's penalty corner strike, then a rebound from the same player and finally a rebound from Begona Garcia to keep her side afloat.

Seconds later, India secured their second PC but first Spain goalie Melanie Garcia saved Monika's shot and then Lucia Jimenez showed immense composure to keep out the rebound.