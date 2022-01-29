Women's Asia Cup: India Defeat China 2-0 to Win Bronze Medal

Drag flicker Gurjit Kaur and forward Sharmila Devi scored a goal apiece off penalty corners as India defeated China 2-0 to win the bronze medal in the Women's Asia Cup hockey tournament on Friday.

In a rematch of the 2017 final that India won in a shootout, Sharmila capitalised on a rebound off a penalty corner by Gurjit that was blocked by the Chinese defence, diverted the ball into the cage to make it 1-0 for India in the 13th minute.

Six minutes later, India were 2-0 up as Gurjit blasted a powerful flick into the Chinese goal off another penalty corner.