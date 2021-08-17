Odisha Government Extend Indian Hockey Teams' Sponsorship by 10 More Years

On the occasion, the Chief Minister felicitated both the men's and women's teams.

Each player was awarded Rs 10 lakh while each support staff was awarded Rs 5 lakh by the Chief Minister. As a token of appreciation, each team gifted a framed Jersey autographed by the players to Patnaik.

Patnaik also gave away 13 awards. From the men's team, Harmanpreet Singh won the highest scorer award, goalkeeper P.R. Sreejesh won the award for making the maximum number of saves, Nilakanta Sharma won the highest assists award, Rupinder Pal Singh won the award for making the maximum number of tackles, while Harmanpreet and Amit Rohidas shared the award for making the maximum interceptions in the midfield.

From the women's team, Gurjit Kaur and Vandana Katariya shared the highest scorer scored, Savita Punia won the award for making the maximum number of saves, Rani Rampal and Navneet Kaur shared the highest assists award, Deep Grace Ekka won the award for making the maximum number of defensive tackles, while P. Sushila Chanu won the award for making the maximum number of interceptions in the midfield. Each were awarded Rs 5 lakh.

Patnaik also awarded Odisha doctor Bibhu Kalyan Nayak, who was appointed as the first Indian FIH Medical Officer at the Tokyo Olympics, with Rs 5 lakh.

The Odisha Chief Minister also felicitated Hockey India President Gyanendro Ningombam, Secretary General Rajinder Singh, CEO Elena Norman and the entire Hockey India staff and awarded Rs 50 lakh to the federation.