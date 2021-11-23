Junior Hockey World Cup: India Begin Title Defence Against France on Wednesday

Though the Junior World Cup started in 1979 in France, India did not participate in the initial competitions, making their debut only in 1997 at Milton Keynes (England) and reaching the final in their maiden entry.

They found further success in the 2001 edition at Hobart when they won the title beating Argentina 6-1 in the final. India went without any success in the next three editions but found success again in Lucknow when the team coached by Harendra Singh beat Belgium in the final to win their second title.

"Certainly, our objective is to make that final game. To put ourselves in that category we first need to win the first three games in our Pool. So, we will be taking each game as it comes. That's the first objective. After that, obviously, if we end up in the quarter-finals and then the semi-finals, we'll go from there. But certainly, we aim to be there at the end," India coach Graham Reid said on the eve of the opening match.

Led by seasoned Vivek Sagar Prasad, India have a strong side that has some very talented players. The players have been together for nearly a year, part of the camp at Bangalore where they have played many matches against the senior men's team. They have some very talented players defender Sanjay, also a drag-flicker, Maninder Singh, Yashdeep Siwach, who will form the nucleus of the team.