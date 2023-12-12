Junior Men’s Hockey WC: India Dispatch Netherlands 4-3 in Quarterfinal Encounter

The Indian junior men’s hockey team produced a spectacular display of grit and character to beat the Netherlands 4-3 after trailing 0-2 at half-time and 2-3 in the third quarter in a thrilling quarterfinal of the FIH Men’s Junior World Cup on Tuesday.

In a match that lived up to the billing of a quarterfinal encounter between world no.3 India and world no.4 Netherlands, India exhibited immense resilience to qualify for the Semi-Finals where they will take on Germany on 14 December.