Junior Men’s Hockey WC: India Dispatch Netherlands 4-3 in Quarterfinal Encounter

Image: HockeyIndia/Twitter
The Indian junior men’s hockey team produced a spectacular display of grit and character to beat the Netherlands 4-3 after trailing 0-2 at half-time and 2-3 in the third quarter in a thrilling quarterfinal of the FIH Men’s Junior World Cup on Tuesday.
In a match that lived up to the billing of a quarterfinal encounter between world no.3 India and world no.4 Netherlands, India exhibited immense resilience to qualify for the Semi-Finals where they will take on Germany on 14 December.
India came back strongly in the third quarter with a goal from Aditya Lalage (34’) assisted by Araijeet Singh Hundal. Two minutes later, Araijeet scored the equalizer for India with a penalty stroke.
India kept the pressure on the Dutch but they managed yet another penalty corner that was converted by Olivier Hortensius (44’) late in the third quarter as the Dutch snatched a narrow lead of one goal at the end of the third quarter.
India's victory was backed by a grand show of character to hold off pressure from the Dutch side, and the cynosure of India’s defence was Rohit, who was hard to breach – as he blocked away six successive PCs in the final quarter ensuring India emerge victorious. He was awarded player of the match for his efforts.
