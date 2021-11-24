Jr Hockey World Cup: France Pull Off Heist, Beat Defending Champions India

The Indians made a couple of good attacks but were thwarted by the strong French defence but France were 2-0 ahead after Benjamin Marque scored another field goal.

Graham Reid's side did manage to get their bearings and levelled the scores in the first quarter itself, their second goal coming just at the stroke of the end of the first quarter.

Uttam Singh scored a superb goal after a penalty corner was saved, making it 1-2 for India off a second rebound.

India made it 2-2 when vice-captain Sanjay capitalised on a penalty corner as he blasted one flick past the French goalkeeper to make it 2-2.

But all hopes of the Indians taking charge of the match after levelling the score did not materialise and France defended superbly and used the counterattacks well to not take the lead again but also managed to keep the Indian attackers at bay, not allowing them to create penalty corners.

Clement scored the third goal for France in the 23rd minute (3-2) when he capitalised on a penalty corner. The Indians, especially Uttam Singh, Manjeet, and Yashdeep Siwach launched a number of attacks but failed to capitalise on a single one.

Clemens again scored in the third quarter to make it 4-2 for France and the writing was on the wall for India as Corentin Sellier made it 5-2 when he scored off another counter-attack.

India scored two goals through penalty corner conversions by vice-captain Sanjay but that proved too little and too late as the hosts and defending champions lost 4-5, starting their campaign on a poor note.