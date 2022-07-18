Indian Women’s Hockey Team Led by Savita Punia Departs for CWG 2022

The Indian team finished joint-ninth with China at the FIH Hockey Women's World Cup Spain and Netherlands 2022, which was played from July 1-17.



Savita expressed that the national side is determined to turn their form around, "Unfortunately, we couldn't play to our potential at the FIH Hockey Women's World Cup, but we are determined to turn our form around at the Commonwealth Games 2022," Savita said.

"We have a great squad with a fantastic balance of experienced and young players. We'll take a fresh start at CWG 2022, and I am certain that we will be able to take on the best of teams in the competition," the Indian skipper added.