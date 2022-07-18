Indian Women’s Hockey Team Led by Savita Punia Departs for CWG 2022

The Indian women's hockey team, led by goalkeeper Savita Punia, left for London from Barcelona on Monday morning.
Photo: Twitter/Hockey India
The team will carry out a final preparatory camp in Nottingham before they leave for the 2022 Commonwealth Games (CWG 2022) in Birmingham.
The Indian team finished joint-ninth with China at the FIH Hockey Women's World Cup Spain and Netherlands 2022, which was played from July 1-17.
Savita expressed that the national side is determined to turn their form around, "Unfortunately, we couldn't play to our potential at the FIH Hockey Women's World Cup, but we are determined to turn our form around at the Commonwealth Games 2022," Savita said.
"We have a great squad with a fantastic balance of experienced and young players. We'll take a fresh start at CWG 2022, and I am certain that we will be able to take on the best of teams in the competition," the Indian skipper added.
Savita added the team will be working on a few aspects of their game before the start of the competition.
"We have to improve upon a few aspects of our game and we will be focussing on that in the lead up to CWG 2022. I feel we have been playing well, but just need to tweak a few things in our game to start winning games consistently."
