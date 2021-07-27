Indian Men's Hockey Team Thrash Spain 3-0 at Tokyo Olympics

Simranjeet Singh after scoring against Spain at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
Image: PTI
After the lows of the 7-1 defeat against Australia, the Indian men’s hockey team bounced back in style in their third game at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, seeing off Spain comfortably.
The veteran Rupinder Pal Singh scored a brace and Simranjeet added one more as India won 3-0, registering their 2nd win of the competition so far.
It was an inspired decision by coach Reid to leave Gurjant Singh out and bring Simranjeet Singh into the squad, and the young forward repaid the trust by opening India's account when he deftly deflected in a long ball from the sideline by defender Amit Rohidas into the goal.
Rupinder added another in the very next minute giving India a comfortable cushion for the rest of the game.
India were 2-0 up by the end of the first quarter and though they allowed the opponents to dominate possession in the second quarter, the Spaniards could not capitalise on the chances.
The teams were evenly matched in the third quarter and though Spain created some good chances, the Indians defended superbly and maintained a clean sheet.
Rupinder pal scored India's third goal midway through the fourth quarter and though Spain did manage to earn three penalty corners in succession, Pau Quemada could not reduce the margin and the Indians walked off the pitch a satisfied lot.
India had earlier defeated New Zealand 3-2 in their opening fixture. Spain, on the other hand, are yet to register a win in the competition. Spain drew 1-1 against Argentina before losing 3-4 to New Zealand.
India, who showed great character, energy and were effective in possession play defending champions Argentina next. The Indian team is currently placed 2nd with six points in Pool A after Australia, having won 2 of its 3 matches. They are yet to play Argentina and hosts Japan.
The top-4 teams from both Pool A & B will qualify to the quaterfinals.
Published: 27 Jul 2021,08:44 AM IST