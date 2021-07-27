Indian Men's Hockey Team Thrash Spain 3-0 at Tokyo Olympics

Rupinder added another in the very next minute giving India a comfortable cushion for the rest of the game.

India were 2-0 up by the end of the first quarter and though they allowed the opponents to dominate possession in the second quarter, the Spaniards could not capitalise on the chances.



The teams were evenly matched in the third quarter and though Spain created some good chances, the Indians defended superbly and maintained a clean sheet.



Rupinder pal scored India's third goal midway through the fourth quarter and though Spain did manage to earn three penalty corners in succession, Pau Quemada could not reduce the margin and the Indians walked off the pitch a satisfied lot.

India had earlier defeated New Zealand 3-2 in their opening fixture. Spain, on the other hand, are yet to register a win in the competition. Spain drew 1-1 against Argentina before losing 3-4 to New Zealand.

India, who showed great character, energy and were effective in possession play defending champions Argentina next. The Indian team is currently placed 2nd with six points in Pool A after Australia, having won 2 of its 3 matches. They are yet to play Argentina and hosts Japan.

The top-4 teams from both Pool A & B will qualify to the quaterfinals.