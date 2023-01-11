Hockey World Cup: One Year On, Tokyo Olympics Medal Weighing Heavy on India

Pressure on at Home World Cup

World Cup holders and reigning Olympic champions Belgium and two-time World champions Australia start the tournament as the overwhelming favourites in Odisha’s twin venues Bhubaneswar and Rourkela, while hosts India are trying to inculcate discipline and structure in a squad unsettled by retirements and a spate of injuries since the Tokyo Olympics.

The Tokyo medal is weighing heavy on the Indian team, which has experienced several injury-forced layoffs and lack-lustre results even as it tried to inject youngsters to replace the ageing and retiring players. The transition has not been entirely smooth, and this was driven home by the massive defeat inflicted on India by the Australians in the final of last summer’s Commonwealth Games at Birmingham.

The Indian side that secured an Olympic bronze medal one and a half year ago was a settled and experienced squad that had been playing together for a long period. Over a period, that squad had learnt to keep its game structure intact in big-ticket matches against the top teams. That luxury is not quite available to coach Graham Reid and newly-appointed captain Harmanpreet Singh.