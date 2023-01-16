Hockey World Cup 2023 Points Table: England on Top After India vs England Match

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sports Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Hockey Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Hockey World Cup 2023 Points Table: England on Top After India vs England Match

The match between India and England from pool D was a goalless draw.
Shivangani Singh
Hockey
Updated:

The 2023 Hockey World Cup will be played in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela, starting 13 January.

|

(Photo: Hockey India)

The 2023 Hockey World Cup will be played in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela, starting 13 January.

The FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 was scheduled to begin on 13 January 2023 and the ceremony will conclude on 29 January 2023. The matches will be played between various teams in Odisha’s Bhubaneswar and Rourkela, featuring 16 top teams from across the globe to fight it out for the coveted title.

The 16 teams in the 2023 Hockey World Cup, have been divided into four groups - Pool A, B, C, and D- with four teams in each pool. The teams in each group will face off in a single-headed round-robin format in the group stage of the competition.

Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 groups

Pool A: Australia, South Africa, France, Argentina

Pool B: Belgium, Japan, Korea, Germany

Pool C: Netherlands, Chile, Malaysia, New Zealand

Pool D: India, Wales, Spain, England

On Day 3 of the tournament on Sunday, 15 January 2023, Spain beat Wales 5-1, while India and England played out a draw.

After the group stage, the top teams from each pool will directly play for the quarter-finals. The second and third-placed teams from the four groups will face off in the crossover matches to determine the other four quarter-finalists. The 2023 Men’s Hockey World Cup final will be played on 29 January.

Hockey World Cup 2023 Points Table

Points Table Pool A
PositionTeamPlayedWonDrawLostPointsGFGAGD
1*Australia11003808
2**Argentina11003101
3**South Africa1001001-1
4France1001000-8
Points Table Pool B
1*Belgium11003505
2**Germany11003303
3**Japan1001003-3
4South Korea1001005-5
Points Table Pool C
1*Netherlands11003404
2**New Zealand11003312
3**Chile1001013-2
4Malaysia1001004-4
Points Table Pool D
1*England21104505
2**India21004202
3**Spain21013532
4Wales2001005-5
Published: 16 Jan 2023,09:39 AM IST

