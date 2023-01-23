Hockey World Cup 2023: India Coach Graham Reid Rues Poor PCs for Defeat

Graham Reid, chief coach of the Indian men's hockey team, picked poor penalty corner conversion, failed to capitalise on circle penetrations, allowing easy turnovers and failure to make the most of their opportunities as the reasons for his team allowing New Zealand to make a comeback and hold them 3-3 and overcome the hosts in sudden death shoot-out in the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 Crossover match, here.

India led 2-0 towards the end of the first half and then 3-1 in the third quarter but made basic errors and allowed the Black Sticks to fight back and level scores 3-3 and take the matter into a shoot-out. The Indians earned 11 penalty corners but could score off only two. They had 18 circle entries but could manage only 12 shots at the goal.