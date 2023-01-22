Hockey World Cup: India Knocked Out After Penalty Shootout Loss to New Zealand

India Held 2-0 Lead at Half Time

Pathak had earlier rescued India by pulling off some superb saves in the fourth quarter as New Zealand exerted tremendous pressure despite at one juncture being reduced to 10 men after Nick Ross got a yellow card.

The Indians had themselves to blame as they lost their nerve at crucial junctures of the match, played passively, and made silly errors to allow New Zealand to fight their way back and then overcome the Olympic bronze medallists in the sudden death.

India had started the match and made some good attacks in the first quarter but only had a green card for Manpreet and a penalty corner to show.

But Lalit Upadhyay gave them the lead in the 17th minute when he slammed home a superb pass by Aakashdeep Singh, who made a fine solo run to the final third.

They could have added more goals but failed to capitalise on two penalty corners in the 21st and 23rd minutes, Harmanpreet Sing failing to trouble New Zealand goalkeeper Dominic Dixon. But Sukhjeet Singh shot off a rebound on their fourth penalty corner to make it 2-0 in the 24th minute.

However, poor marking inside the shooting circle allowed New Zealand to pull one goal back as Simon Child made a fine pass of a run to the backline and Sam Lane, unmarked at the penalty spot, deflected it in for an easy goal in the 28th minute.