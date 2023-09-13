FIH Withdraws Olympic Hockey Qualifiers From Pakistan, to Reveal New Host Soon

The International Hockey Federation (FIH) will soon announce a new host for one of the three Paris 2024 Olympic Qualifiers after withdrawing the hosting rights from Pakistan.

The FIH on Tuesday withdrew the men's Olympic qualifier from Pakistan because of issues related to the Pakistan Hockey Federation.



"FIH can confirm that it has informed the Pakistan Hockey Federation of its decision to withdraw the hosting of the Men’s FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifier tournament - scheduled in January 2024 – from Pakistan. This is primarily due to the recent developments in the governance situation of the Federation.



"A new host for this tournament will be announced shortly. The other qualifiers will be staged in China and Spain as announced in July," the global hockey governing body said in a statement.