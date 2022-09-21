Delhi HC Bars Sjoerd Marijne From Commenting Against Hockey India Team Captain

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday, 21 September, restrained Sjoerd Marijne, former coach of Indian women's hockey team, from making any statements or giving interviews, or publishing any material from his upcoming book on men's hockey team captain Manpreet Singh as they are 'prima facie defamatory.'

"In my prima facie view, the statements made are on the face of it defamatory and injurious to the reputation and goodwill of plaintiff (Manpreet Singh)," single-judge Justice Amit Bansal remarked.

The court further said, ".. till the next date of hearing Defendant No 2 (Marijne) is restrained from issuing any statement, giving interviews, correspondence and publishing excerpts in relation to the aforesaid statements as pointed out in the manuscript."