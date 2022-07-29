Commonwealth Games 2022: India Beat Minnows Ghana 5-0 in Women’s Hockey Opener

The Indian women's hockey team defeated a lowly Ghana 5-0 to start its Commonwealth Games campaign on a winning note on Friday.

The Savita Punia-led team was, however, far from impressive in its first Pool A game.

Gurjit Kaur (3rd, 39th minutes) scored a brace, while Neha Goyal (28th), Sangita Kumari (36th) and Salima Tete (56th) struck a field goal each for India.

Even though India dominated the match in all departments, it was a lacklustre performance from them in the first two quarters as Ghana's defence produced a resolute show to frustrate their fancied opponents.