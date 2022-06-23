2022 CWG: Savita to Lead Women's Hockey Team, Injured Rani Left Out of Squad

The experienced pair of Savia Punia and Deep Grace Ekka will continue to be captain and vice-captain of the Indian women's hockey team at the upcoming 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, starting on 28 July.

Hockey India on Thursday announced an 18-member squad for the Commonwealth Games with Savita and Deep Grace at the helm. Both of them were announced as captain and vice-captain for the FIH Women's World Cup, which will be held in Spain and the Netherlands, from July 1-17.

There is one major change in the two squads with goalkeeper Rajani Etimarpu coming in for Bichu Devi Kharibam, who was part of the last few matches of the Pro League campaign and has also been picked for the World Cup.