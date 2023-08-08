2023 Asian Games: Men's Hockey Team to Start vs Uzbekistan, Women Face Singapore

Meanwhile, the women's team, which won the silver medal at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, are placed in Pool A along with Korea, Malaysia, Hong Kong China, and Singapore. Reigning Champions Japan, along with China, Thailand, Kazakhstan, and Indonesia are the other teams in the competition and are placed in Pool B.

After playing Singapore in them opening match on September 27, the India women will lock horns with Malaysia on September 29, followed by a clash with Korea on October 1. Their last group stage fixture will be against Hong Kong on October 3.

All hockey fixtures will be played at the Gongshu Canal Sports Park Stadium. The men’s final will be played on October 6, while the women’s final will be held the very next day.