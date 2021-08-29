High Jumper Nishad Kumar Brings India Second Silver at Tokyo Paralympics

High Jumper Nishad Kumar won India its second silver in Tokyo Paralympics 2021, on 29 August.

The 21-year-old, who was one of India’s biggest medal prospects, made a jump of 2.06m in Men's High Jump T47 Final to clinch the second position. In this event, he also created the Asian record with his best jump in the final.

USA’s Roderick Townsend and Dallas Wise won the gold and bronze medals, respectively.