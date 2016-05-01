Hat-Trick Takers in IPL: Unadkat, Mishra, Yuvraj, Rohit and More

In the 12 seasons of the IPL so far, a total of 19 hat-tricks have been taken by 16 cricketers from five countries – India, Australia, West Indies, England and South Africa. Indian cricketer Amit Mishra holds the record for most number of hat-tricks; all three were taken while playing for three different teams. There has been a hat-trick taken in every IPL season except for the 2015 and 2018 editions. The Quint takes a look at all the hat-tricks taken by various players in the IPL.

1. Balaji’s Last Over Hat-Trick

With Kings XI Punjab requiring 19 runs from four balls in the first edition of the IPL in 2008, the then Chennai Super Kings bowler, Lakshmipathy Balaji wasn’t going to let the opposition pull off a thrilling win. Balaji got Irfan Pathan, Piyush Chawla and VRV Singh in three successive balls to seal the deal. The Super Kings won the game by 18 runs.

2. Amit Mishra’s Magic Against Deccan Chargers

Delhi Daredevils’ Amit Mishra picked up the second hat-trick of the IPL just five days after Balaji’s hat-trick. Mishra held his nerve and took the wickets of Ravi Teja, RP Singh and P Ojha in the first three of the balls of the final over when the Chargers required 15 runs to win. Delhi eventually won by 12 runs.

3. Ntini Records IPL’s 1st Split Hat-Trick

South African bowler, Makhaya Ntini recorded the first split hat-trick of the IPL against the Kolkata Knight Riders. The CSK bowler got the KKR captain, Sourav Ganguly bowled in the last ball of his second over and then came back in the death overs and picked up D Das and D Hussey in the first two balls of his second spell.

4. Yuvraj ‘The Star With the Ball’

India’s star all-rounder Yuvraj Singh had one of the best days of his cricketing career at Kingsmead, Durban in the second edition of the IPL. The Punjab lad picked up RCB’s R Uthappa and J Kallis in the 12th over and then sent back M Boucher back to the pavilion in the first ball of the 14th over. Yuvraj also smacked 50 runs off 36 balls, but unfortunately, it wasn’t enough for Kings XI Punjab to get over the line.

5. Rohit Sharma Shines vs Mumbai Indians

Rohit Sharma has been always the one who smashes the bowlers all over the park in the IPL, but against Mumbai Indians in 2009, Sharma showed his class with the ball. The Mumbai Indians were in the driver’s seat when they required 43 runs from 26 balls. Deccan’s Rohit Sharma came into bowl and dismissed Abhishek Nayar and Harbhajan Singh in two successive balls and then later got Duminy out in the first ball of the 18th over.

6. Yuvraj’s Second Hat-Trick

This time, Yuvraj Singh’s hat-trick helped Kings XI Punjab register a win. While defending a relatively low total of 134/7, Yuvraj got Deccan Chargers’ Herschelle Gibbs out in the last ball of his second over. In the 14th over, he picked up Andrew Symonds and Venugopal Rao to complete the hat-trick. Punjab eventually won the thrilling game by one run.

7. The Only Hat-Trick in 2010

RCB’s Praveen Kumar picked up the only hat-trick of the 2010 IPL against the Rajasthan Royals. RR were struggling at 85/4 and Kumar made matters worse for them. He got Damien Martyn, Sumit Narwal and Paras Dogra in three successive balls in the 17th over. Rajasthan were all out for 92 and lost the game by 10 wickets.

8. Mishra Strikes Again

Deccan Chargers’ Amit Mishra picked up his second hat-trick of his IPL career against Kings XI Punjab in 2011. The Punjab team were struggling at 102/5 in the 16th over when, Amit Mishra sent back Ryan McLaren, Mandeep Singh and Ryan Harris to seal the deal. DC eventually won the game by 82 runs.

9. Chandila’s First Over Hat-Trick

Rajasthan Royals’ Ajit Chandila picked up the first hat-trick of the 2012 IPL season against Pune Warriors India. He dismissed Jesse Ryder and captain Sourav Ganguly in the fifth and sixth ball of the match and then sent back R Uthappa in the first ball of his next over to complete the hat-trick.

10. Narine’s Announces his Arrival

Sunil Narine, who has become a star bowler for the Kolkata Knight Riders over the years, picked up KKR’s first hat-trick in the 2013 season against Kings XI Punjab. Narine got rid of David Hussey, Azhar Mahmood and Gulkeerat Singh in successive balls in the 15th over. Although, KKR lost the game by four runs.

11. Hat-Trick of Hat-Tricks For Mishra

India’s leg-spinner, Amit mishra became the first player to take three hat-tricks in the IPL after getting Bhuvaneshwar Kumar, Rahul Sharma and Ashok Dinda out in successive deliveries in the 19th over. The Sunrisers Hyderabad successfully defended a low score of 120 runs against Pune Warriors India.

12. Tambe’s Two-Ball Hat-Trick

The then, 43-year-old, Rajasthan’s Pravin Tambe picked up the first two-ball hat-trick in the history of the IPL. In the 2014 season against KKR, Tambe got Manish Pandey stumped off a wide and then he sent Yusuf Pathan and Ryan Ten Doeschate back to the pavilion in succesive deliveries. It is called a two-ball hat-trick because, Pandey’s wicket was off an illegitimate delivery.

13. Watson Records Rajasthan’s Third Hat-Trick

Shane Watson recorded Rajasthan’s third hat-trick in the IPL against Sunrisers Hyderabad. In the 2014 season, Watson got Shikhar Dhawan out in the last ball of the fourth over and then sent Moises Henriques and Karn Sharma back to the pavilion in the 17th over.

14. Axar Comes to Punjab’s Rescue

The Kings XI Punjab have been struggling in the ninth edition of the IPL. They had won only one game in six matches and came into the match against present table toppers Gujarat Lions with lack of confidence. While defending a relatively low score of 154 runs, Axar Patel turned the match into Punjab’s favour when he dismissed Dinesh Karthik and DJ Bravo in successive deliveries in the seventh over and then he completed his hat-trick after getting Ravindra Jadeja out in the first ball of the eleventh over.

15. Badree’s Amazing Spell vs Mumbai Indians

Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Samuel Badree bowled a magical spell in his first match of the 2017 IPL season. In his second over of the innings, he struck thrice, dismissing Parthiv Patel, Mitchell McClenaghan and Rohit Sharma in three consecutive deliveries. In the second ball of the third over of the innings, Patel wanted to hit Badree’s googly over the extra-cover region, but presented a catch for Chris Gayle. In the next ball, McClenaghan failed to get hold of a full toss and gave a simple catch to Mandeep Singh at long-on. And then Badree pulled out his googly again and completely foxed Rohit Sharma in the next delivery. Rohit misjudged the ball, let the ball pass through his bat and pad and got out bowled.

16. Tye’s Terrific IPL Debut

Gujarat Lions’ Andrew Tye had a dream IPL debut in the match against Rising Pune Supergiant in 2017. After taking two wickets earlier in the innings, Tye was given the ball for the final over of the innings. The fast bowler dismissed Ankit Sharma in the first delivery of the over. Sharma presented a catch to Brendon McCullum at long-on. In the next ball, Manoj Tiwary misjudged the slower delivery, and looped a catch to Ishan Kishan in the square-leg region. In the third consecutive ball, Tye delivered a yorker and bowled out Shardul Thakur. He ended up with figures of 5/17.

17. Unadkat’s Last Over Heroics

Jaydev Unadkat pulled off a stunning win for the Rising Pune Supergiant in the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad. He needed to defend 13 runs off the last over and he didn’t concede a single run. The fast bowler first dismissed Bipul Sharma in the second ball of the over. Bipul went for a big shot and was out caught for 8 runs. Rashid Khan mis-hit the next delivery and was caught by Unadkat himself. And in the next ball, Bhuvneshwar Kumar presented a catch to Manoj Tiwary in the cover region.

18. First Hat-Trick of IPL 2019 by Sam Curran

Kings XI Punjab’s Sam Curran took a hat-trick and finished with figures of 4/11 as Delhi Capitals lost their last seven wickets for eight runs in the span of 16 balls. In the process the Shreyas Iyer-led side capitulated from being 144/4 to 152 all out, while chasing 167 in Mohali. Being the first to take a hat-trick in the 2019 edition of the league, he also became the youngest to do so. Curran’s hat-trick victims included Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada and Sandeep Lamicchane. Chasing 167 for victory, Delhi were placed comfortbaly at 144/2 with Rishabh Pant (39) and Colin Ingram (38) at the crease.

19. Shreyas Gopal Dismantles RCB

Gopal dismissed Virat Kohli, AB De Villiers and Marcus Stoinis off successive balls to claim the hat-trick.

Rajasthan Royals’ Shreyas Gopal bagged a hat-trick against Royal Challengers Bangalore in an IPL 2019 that was abandoned due to rain. Gopal dismissed RCB skipper Virat Kohli (25 off 7), AB de Villers (10 off 4) and Marcus Stoinis (0) off successive deliveries in the second over.