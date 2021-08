Bayern Munich and Germany Legend Gerd Muller Dies Aged 75

"Today is a sad, dark day for FC Bayern and all its fans. Gerd Müller was the greatest striker there's ever been, and a fine person and character of world football," Bayern President Herbert Hainer told the club's website.

"We're all united in deep mourning with his wife Uschi as well as his family. "FC Bayern wouldn't be the club we all love today without Gerd Müller. His name and memory will live on forever," Hainer said.

Muller was the star of the 1970 World Cup and bagged the Golden Boot for scoring 10 goals. He helped West Germany win the European Championship in 1972.

"The news of Gerd Müller's death deeply saddens us all. He's one of the greatest legends in the history of FC Bayern, his achievements are unrivaled to this day and will forever be a part of the great history of FC Bayern and all of German football," said Bayern CEO Olivier Kahn.

"As a player and a person, Gerd Müller stands for FC Bayern and its development into one of the biggest clubs in the world like no other. Gerd will forever be in our hearts," he added.

Muller was a member of the golden generation of Bayern Munich and Germany football that included the likes of Franz Beckenbauer, Berti Vogts and Uli Hoenes.