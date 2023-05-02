RCB vs LSG, Tata IPL 2023 Photos: Royal Challengers Bangalore Won by 18 Runs

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019RCB vs LSG, Tata IPL 2023 Photos: Royal Challengers Bangalore Won by 18 Runs

IPL 2023: RCB moved to the fifth position in the IPL 2023 points table with five wins and four losses
Sidharth J
KL Rahul of Lucknow Super Giants and Faf du Plessis of Royal Challengers Bangalore at toss during match 43 of the Tata Indian Premier League 2023 between the Lucknow Super Giants and the Royal Challengers Bangalore

(Image: BCCI)

Virat Kohli of Royal Challengers Bangalore play a shot match 43 of the Tata Indian Premier League 2023 between the Lucknow Super Giants and the Royal Challengers Bangalore

Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli of Royal Challengers Bangalore during match 43 of the Tata Indian Premier League 2023 between the Lucknow Super Giants and the Royal Challengers Bangalore

Faf du Plessis of Royal Challengers Bangalore play a shot match 43 of the Tata Indian Premier League 2023 between the Lucknow Super Giants and the Royal Challengers Bangalore

Ravi Bishnoi of Lucknow Super Giants celebrates the wicket of Virat Kohli of Royal Challengers Bangalore with players match 43 of the Tata Indian Premier League 2023 between the Lucknow Super Giants and the Royal Challengers Bangalore

Faf du Plessis and Dinesh Karthik of Royal Challengers Bangalore during match 43 of the Tata Indian Premier League 2023 between the Lucknow Super Giants and the Royal Challengers Bangalore

Naveen Ul Haq of Lucknow Super Giants play a shot match 43 of the Tata Indian Premier League 2023 between the Lucknow Super Giants and the Royal Challengers Bangalore

Mohammed Siraj of Royal Challengers Bangalore celebrates the wicket of Kyle Mayers of Lucknow Super Giants during match 43 of the Tata Indian Premier League 2023 between the Lucknow Super Giants and the Royal Challengers Bangalore

Royal Challengers Bangalore win during match 43 of the Tata Indian Premier League 2023 between the Lucknow Super Giants and the Royal Challengers Bangalore

Virat Kohli of Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gautam Gambhir, Mentor of Lucknow Super Giants shake hands match 43 of the Tata Indian Premier League 2023 between the Lucknow Super Giants and the Royal Challengers Bangalore

