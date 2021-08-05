Tokyo 2020: Bajrang to Compete, Women's Hockey Bronze Match at 7 am on 6 August

Touted as one of India's best hopes for a medal, Bajrang Punia will be in action at the Tokyo Olympics on Friday. Ravi Kumar Dahiya opened India's tally in the sport with a silver medal in the men's 57 kg freestyle category.

Bajrang and Seema Bisla will be the two Indian grapplers who will compete on Friday. Bajrang Punia will lock horns with Kyrgyzstan's Akmataliev Ernazar in the 1st round.

The Indian women's hockey team will hope to emulate their male counterparts when they take on Great Britain in the bronze medal match. Great Britain defeated India 4-1 in the group stage game, but lost their semi-final match to Argentina by 5-1.

Aditi Ashok is tied at the second position and will enter the third round with an aim to remain in contention for a medal. Diksha Dagar is tied at the 53rd position.