Watch: Lionel Messi Scores His First PSG Goal in Win Against Man City

Lionel Messi scores against Man City in the Champions League
Argentine forward Lionel Messi has opened his account for his new employers Paris Saint Germain, when he scored against English giants Manchester City in a Group A fixture in the UEFA Champions League in Paris.
With about 15 minutes left in the game, Messi glided forward from the halfway line late on against Manchester City at the Parc des Princes, played a one-two with Paris St-Germain team-mate Kylian Mbappe and left goalkeeper Ederson rooted to the spot with a shot beautifully placed into the top corner. PSG won the contest 2-0 against Pep Guardiola’s Man City.
Messi’s first goal in PSG colours ended a run of 264 minutes without a goal since his summer move from Spain.
"It's true that I was getting desperate to score my first goal," Messi told French broadcaster Canal Plus. "I hadn't played much recently and I had only played once here at home but I am settling into the team little by little.
"The more us forwards play together, the better our relationship will be. We all need to grow together and improve and keep giving our best."
Fitness issues previously in the season meant that the 34-year-old took more than a month play his first 4 games and had also been unable to find the back of the net against Reims, Club Bruges and Lyon - after joining on a free transfer in the summer.
PSG boss Pochettino, Messi's fellow Argentine, was delighted to see it ended. "Usually I don't celebrate goals, I keep it to myself," he said. "But today, for Messi, I did.
"I spent years watching Messi score goals from the opponent's side - so this time, scoring for my team, that's great."
